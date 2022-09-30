Londonderry arson suspect 'may have burn injuries'
A suspect in an arson attack in Londonderry may have suffered burn injuries to his arm, police have said.
Firefighters were called after a car was set on fire outside a property in Brickfield Court just before 22:00 BST on Thursday.
Police believe two men were involved and then ran towards Blighs Lane before getting into a car.
Insp Tim McCullough said it was a "reckless attack".
"How the car was set on fire is under investigation, as is the motive for this reckless attack," he said.
"From our enquiries to date it's believed that one of the suspects may have sustained burn injuries to his arm."