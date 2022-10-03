Columba McVeigh: New search for remains of IRA victim
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A new search is to be carried out for the remains of a man the IRA abducted, murdered and secretly buried almost 50 years ago.
Columba McVeigh is one of the so-called Disappeared.
Investigators working for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) will be at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale, in County Monaghan on Monday.
There have been five previous searches of the area since 1999.
The new search will concentrate on a two-acre site, part of which is covered by forest.
It will involve a "highly experienced team of contractors and archaeologists."
Jon Hill, the ICLVR investigator who will co-ordinate the operation, said: "I can't put a timeframe on the search but obviously we would hope to see success in phase one.
"In terms of how the search will progress, much will depend on the weather and the state of the bog as we move through the autumn."
The last search for Mr McVeigh took place in 2019 and so far a total of 21 acres has been examined.
Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore in County Tyrone, was 19 years old when he disappeared in 1975.
In the past, his family have spoken of their "torment" that his remains have never been found.
They have strongly rejected the IRA claim that he was an informer.
Geoff Knupfer, the ICLVR's lead forensic investigator, said: "We would not be searching unless we believed that there was a credible reason for doing so.
"We remain convinced that Columba was buried in Bragan Bog.
"The fact that we have not found his remains after a number of searches is deeply disappointing and frustrating especially for the McVeigh family."
Mr Knupfer added the ICLVR constantly reviewed and refined the information it had.
The search is taking place at Bragan Bog in County Monaghan
Mr McVeigh is one four unresolved cases being looked at by the ICLVR - other victims still to be located are Joe Lynskey, Seamus McGuire and Army officer Robert Nairac.
The ICLVR has so far located the remains of 13 people since it was established by the British and Irish governments in 1999.
The majority of the murders took place in the 1970s, with victims abducted in Northern Ireland and mostly killed and buried at locations in the Republic of Ireland.
The Provisional IRA has admitted responsibility for 13 of the murders and the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) one.