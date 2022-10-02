Comber: Firefighters tackle blaze in building
Thirty-nine firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a building near Comber in County Down.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the scene at Befab Ltd, a construction manufacturing company, in Glen Road at 08:50 BST on Sunday.
There are five fire appliances from Comber, Carryduff, Newtownards, Knock and Whitla.
Three officers and the Fire-Fighter Emergency Support Service are there.
The fire service said there is also a Command Support Unit from Lisburn and an aerial appliance from Springfield.
The incident is currently ongoing.