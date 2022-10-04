Northern Ireland Protocol: Funeral of peace deal unless it is sorted - Poots
- Published
The political impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol could lead to the "funeral of the Good Friday Agreement", a Democratic Unionist Party minister has said.
Edwin Poots repeated that his party would not return to Stormont until issues were resolved.
The DUP withdrew from Stormont's institutions in protest at the post-Brexit trading arrangements.
The Good Friday peace deal set up power-sharing in Northern Ireland.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
But it means new checks on goods arriving from Great Britain, causing deep concern among unionists.
'Something radical'
Legislation to enable the UK government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Parliament on 11 October.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already cleared the House of Commons and will be debated at second reading by the House of Lords, which is expected to consider it at length, next week.
Speaking on Irish national broadcaster RTÉ on Tuesday, Mr Poots said it would be fantastic if the bill proceeded quickly but added that it could take a further nine months to proceed.
He said this was "an untenable position".
Mr Poots also said US President Joe Biden could be visiting Ireland next year for the "funeral" of the Good Friday Agreement rather than a celebration of its 25th anniversary.
He said this was likely "unless something radical happens and the EU decides to become a bit more realistic".
The DUP withdrew from the executive in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol earlier this year.
The executive is at the heart of Northern Ireland's devolved government, made up of ministers nominated to oversee key departments such as health, finance and justice.
Mr Poots was responding to remarks from Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said there was no reason an assembly and executive should not be re-established at Stormont now.
Ms Truss also said she wanted a settlement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol which "works for everybody".
Talks between the EU and UK are due to resume this week, when officials will meet for technical level talks.
"The prime minister knows what the DUP's position is, and it is reflecting of all of unionism's position in that no-one accepts that the protocol is the way forward for Northern Ireland," Mr Poots said.
"The consequence of that is that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was established on the basis of cross-community consent and that cross community consent has not been achieved.
"Therefore there will not be an assembly and there will not be institutions of the Good Friday Agreement whilst we have the protocol - the two things are incompatible."
Mr Poots' colleague Ian Paisley reiterated the DUP's position on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show when he confirmed the bill needed to be enacted in full before the party would return to the assembly.
"There needs to be action taken and our party has already spelled those matters out," he said.
Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd urged the British government to move away from the protocol bill, describing it as "breaking international law".
"We need a British government who is committed to enacting its international obligations, to enacting the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring they're not giving anywhere for the DUP to hide from their responsibilities in forming an executive," he said.