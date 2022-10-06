Sean Fox murder 'completely unusual' says PSNI chief
- Published
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the murder of Sean Fox was "completely unusual given the large number of people who were put at risk".
Mr Fox was shot in front of more than 100 people inside a west Belfast social club on Sunday.
Two gunmen fired 20 shots in an attack, which took just 21 seconds.
"We are keen for co-operation in relation to this," Mr Byrne said following a Policing Board meeting.
"Someone must have some indication about who did what when," he told a press conference on Thursday.
"My appeal is if you know who has done this step forward."
Mr Byrne said foot patrols have been increased in the area and "every line of inquiry" was open.
Earlier, the Policing Board was told that budget problems are set to leave the PSNI with the lowest number of officers since its formation in 2001.
The Policing Board has heard that over the coming months headcount will reduce by 300.
It will leave the PSNI with around 6,700 officers by March 2023.
The PSNI is facing a budget deficit of around £90m and recently announced a recruitment freeze.
It is currently working on how day-to-day working will be impacted.
"We will turn up to emergencies and we will investigate crime, but decisions will have to be made about what goes down the list and what takes longer," Mr Byrne said.
"Clearly we're going to have to prioritise.
"A serious crime like rape, or where a crime is taking place, we will still respond swiftly.
"But clearly other crime, for example the theft of a bike or a break-in to a shed, will inevitably have to go lower down the list in terms of expected response."