NI Protocol: Conor Burns 'bullish' over protocol progress
A government minister has said he is "pretty bullish" about the chances for a negotiated deal on issues arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Conor Burns, a former minister in the Northern Ireland Office, said he believed a "pragmatic solution" could be found with the EU.
On Tuesday, the DUP said it would not restore Stormont's institutions until protocol matters had been resolved.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was "determined" to see progress.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she said it was important "to restore the east-west trading relationship".
The protocol, part of the UK government's Brexit deal to leave the European Union, keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market to ensure free trade can continue across the Irish land border.
However, unionist politicians have protested against the protocol for resulting in additional checks being placed on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Talks are expected to resume this week on technical elements of the protocol.
The EU's ambassador to the UK, João Vale de Almeida, said he hoped there would be progress reached in the "coming weeks".
'A way through'
Mr Burns, who is now a minister in the Department for International Trade, said the government's position is that goods travelling to Northern Ireland which are not meant for onward travel to the EU "should be treated differently to those goods which are going into the single market".
He told BBC News NI: "If we can find a way to recognise that reality, treat those differently, recognise the legitimacy of the United Kingdom's internal market on a par with the EU's single market, then I think there is a way through."
The DUP has blocked the functioning of Northern Ireland's legislative assembly and governing executive because it believes the protocol undermines Northern Ireland's position within the UK.
The party's Edwin Poots, Stormont's agriculture minister, said the impasse which has been created could lead to the "funeral of the Good Friday Agreement".
Mr Burns said it would be "very strange" if the Stormont institutions were not functioning ahead of the agreement's 25th anniversary in 2023.
He described the peace accord, which established power-sharing, as a "compromise that has worked".
Meanwhile, legislation which could override parts of the protocol is expected to return to parliament for a debate in the House of Lords next week.
Mr Burns described the bill as the domestic implementation of the UK's "tabled solutions" to the protocol issues.
However, he said "talks will evolve", adding "there's got to be a pragmatic way through this".