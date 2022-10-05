Ballykelly: Department apologises over roadwork disruption
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has apologised to drivers and local residents impacted by ongoing roadworks in Ballykelly, County Londonderry.
A £440,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme is currently underway on Main Street in the village.
Some motorists have complained about the work and a lack of signage on the diversion route.
Depending on weather conditions the work is set to be completed by the end of this week, the DfI has said.
A DfI spokesperson said the work being carried out on Main Street "will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users".
"In order to minimise disruption to the travelling public the works are largely being completed with overnight road closures," they said.
"Following enquires by local representatives and a review of some issues on the first night of the works the signage on the diversion route was improved."
The spokesperson said that approximately 75% of the surfacing has now been laid and weather permitting, the works are due to be completed by 14 October.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community for their continued co-operation." the spokesperson added.
Main Street in Ballykelly is closed off to motorists between the hours of 19:00 and 07:00 BST to facilitate the roadworks.
'Struggling to navigate'
DUP assembly member Alan Robinson told BBC Radio Foyle that he has been inundated with complaints about the roadworks from motorists.
"Drivers are being directed off the main Londonderry to Ballykelly road and they are being directed towards the rural roads," he said.
"Those rural roads are very badly lit at night, are quite narrow and heavily congested currently.
"Even people who are familiar with that particular area are struggling, they are struggling to navigate their way through."
Mr Robinson said there should be adequate signage throughout the diversion route and has been in contact with the DfI officials about improving this.
"It is anything but clear and concise, and people are making a direct appeal through me and other elected representatives."
In a statement, the DfI said that variable messaging signs were increased from three to six, and a further 19 additional signs were added to the approved diversion route.
It said signage was "not provided on other local narrow roads as they were not the approved diversion route".
"The diversion now appears to be operating more effectively," the DfI said.