William and Kate on one-day trip to Northern Ireland
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland where they will visit charities and community organisations.
It is the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III.
They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.
Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black and Sinn Féin MP John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple.
Inside, Elyse Quinn, 12, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.
PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period of time the previous year.
During their visit, the prince and princess spoke to staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.
They are also taking part in an art therapy session with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.
The Prince and Princess then travelled to Trademarket, a recently opened outdoor street-food and retail market on the Dublin Road.
Upon their arrival the couple were greeted by project director Will Neill and met vendors to hear how the market had benefitted their new businesses.
The couple then tried their hands at mixology - getting behind the bar and competing against each other to make the fastest cocktail.