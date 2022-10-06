Castle Tower school: Withdrawal of some buses 'unacceptable'
There has been disruption to school transport services at a County Antrim special educational needs school.
Parents of pupils at Castle Tower in Ballymena were told to expect disruption the night before some bus services were withdrawn this week, Alliance MLA Patricia O'Lynn said.
Ms O'Lynn said it has left parents "unable to plan for forthcoming days".
BBC News NI has asked the Education Authority (EA) to comment but it has not yet provided a response.
Ms O'Lynn described the situation as a "shocking lack of provision" from the Education Authority.
"Parents have been told information will be forthcoming on a 'day by day' basis," she said.
Some 365 pupils attend Castle Tower and it is understood the vast majority rely on EA transport services each day.
It is not yet clear how many pupils have faced disruption getting to and from school this week.
'Unacceptable'
The disruption at Castle Tower follows school transport issues at Mary Queen of Peace Primary School in Glenravel last week, which saw pupils left without transport.
"Once more we are seeing the impacts of EA's lack of foresight and shocking lack of provision," Ms O'Lynn said.
"And once again it is children and parents who are missing out - children on their education and social lives, and parents on work, study, and other responsibilities.
"It is unacceptable in isolation, but coming so soon after the incident at Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, it is unacceptable.
"The EA stated last week it had a range of contingency plans for such occurrences but this is clear evidence that is not the case. I have now sought a meeting with the organisation to seek clarity on why this keeps happening.
"I have already pointed to the increased pressures this causes for parents in the midst of a cost of living crisis."
"DUP Education Minister Michelle McIlveen needs to get back to work and step in to provide clear evidence of a consistent and reliable contingency plan for these and other schools who rely on EA for transport provision, and allow these pupils back to school."