Belfast Cathedral Quarter fire: Protest over lack of affordable space for artists
- Published
A protest has been held in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter to appeal for new legislation and better, more affordable workspaces in the city for artists.
Many of those who took part lost their equipment and work in a fire which broke out in the area on Monday.
Some streets around the scene of the blaze remain sealed off while efforts continue to make the building safe.
Protesters said those in the creative industry find it difficult to secure permanent bases for their work.
They told the BBC that the fire had highlighted the lack of affordable and long-term spaces available to them.
Elly Makem, a freelance illustrator who works in the building, spoke on behalf of some of the artists who used the building.
"We would like people to put in leases and legislation that allow us to pay an affordable rent, particularly on an artist's salary, that we can continue to work there, not just for six months or a year but for five, 10, 20 years," she told BBC News NI.
"For alot of artists in that building that was how long they were working there," she added.
"We want legislative change to allow permanent studio residencies for atists and that more money is put into the arts," she said.
The fire was reported shortly after 05:30 BST on Monday.
Some 52 firefighters and five officers were called to the scene.
They were dispatched along with eight fire engines from Belfast, a command unit from Lisburn and two fire aerial appliances.
The Old Cathedral building is home to a range of businesses, artists and groups.
It was built about 1901 and is believed to have been a tea merchants.
The property became a listed building in March 2003 and is now home to a number of creative art and digital studios.
Businesses affected by the fire have been offered office space by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (Bid).