Noah Donohoe: PPS reviews case for corporate manslaughter
A case of corporate manslaughter in connection with the death of the schoolboy Noah Donohoe is currently being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Earlier this year, the PPS decided not to proceed with the case against the Department for Infrastructure.
The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.
It is believed there was public access to the storm drain at the time and that the hatch was unlocked.
In February this year, the PPS received a file from the PSNI, relating to the Department for Infrastructure, about the accessibility of the storm drain.
The file reported the department for a potential offence of corporate manslaughter.
The PPS concluded that the evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction in court for any offence and therefore the Test for Prosecution was not met.
Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe, was informed of the reasons for the decision in June.
The PPS was subsequently asked to review the decision not to prosecute the department and this review is currently under way.
Separately, at a pre-inquest hearing in connection with the death of the schoolboy, the coroner was told that Noah's family want the inquest to be held before a jury.
A lawyer for the family said there was an incontrovertible case for a jury to ensure public confidence in the inquest.
She described Noah as a "high risk" child when he went missing.
The lawyer said many questions need to be answered to establish what precipitated any change in the schoolboy's behaviour and if he died by suicide or the actions of another person, or if any change in his behaviour was caused by the administration of "illegal drugs".
The coroner, Joe McCrisken, said he would consider the request within the next 14 days.
The schoolboy, who lived close to the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, had cycled through the city centre and on to the Shore Road area of north Belfast when he disappeared.
His family said he was on his way to meet friends on Cave Hill at the time.
During his journey through north Belfast, he was observed cycling without any clothes.
During their investigations, the police found some of the boy's belongings including a rucksack, laptop, mobile phone, and a copy of the book 12 Rules for Life by the author Jordan Peterson.
But some of the other personal items he had with him at the time have never been found.
The coroner believed there was nothing contained in the redacted material which would be of central relevance to the reason for Noah's death.
He did, however, believe that disclosure of it would give rise to a real risk of serious harm to the public interest.
In his ruling, the judge said there was nothing in the redacted material to suggest that any third party was involved in Noah's death, nor that there was any cover up.
The full inquest into Noah's death is due to begin in November.