Queen's University: Concern over 'exodus' of senior staff, says union
- Published
There are rising concerns over a "managerial merry-go-round" at Queen's University Belfast, according to a union representing many staff.
The University and College Union (UCU) said there had been a "lack of full transparency" over what it called an "exodus" of senior staff.
A number of management staff have left the university in recent months.
This includes the registrar and chief operating officer and her interim replacement.
In response, QUB said that "as with all large organisations, staff retire or move on to fresh challenges and new roles".
"With almost 4,000 members of staff, Queen's University is no different and like everyone else we have faced major challenges due to Covid-19 and the current cost of living crisis."
The UCU union represents many lecturers and support staff.
'Increasing concerns'
In an email to members, the union's branch at Queen's said staff had "increasing concerns about the turbulence around senior management positions and the governance of our university".
"It is regrettable that leadership changes have taken place in a black box and that staff have been left guessing about what strategy is in play," they said.
In their email, the union listed seven senior roles at QUB where staff had recently departed or are in the process of leaving.
Those include the previous registrar and chief operating officer, her interim replacement who joined the university in August 2002, the director of estates and the director of marketing, recruitment, communications and internationalisation.
Additionally, the union questioned why there was what they called "a flock" of interim replacements.
"At this point of time, we do not have a clear vision of what are the exact intended changes, or who is driving those changes," the UCU said.
The UCU also said they wanted to meet the head of QUB's governing body - the senate - about their concerns.
'Managerial merry-go-round'
"Given the rising concerns about the managerial merry-go-round at the top of QUB, UCU will be writing to the chair of senate to ask for a meeting with him to discuss this period of instability," the union's email said.
"We will ask him for clarity of what has prompted the decision to make these changes and what is the intended outcomes of the process on which the university has now embarked."
In a statement to BBC News NI in response, a spokesperson for Queen's University said that "the university is in a period of growth that will bring opportunities for our staff."
"We continue to consult the workforce on issues that affect them, such as agile working and other initiatives that will improve their conditions."
"We also announced 100 new academic posts to deal with workload issues, as highlighted and agreed with the unions earlier this year."
"In addition, we are considering and re-evaluating the structure of professional services with a view to identifying and implementing best practice to improve performance, delivering the aims set out in our Strategy 2030 document and, most importantly, ensuring our students get the best possible teaching and university experience at Queen's."
The university's vice-chancellor, Prof Ian Greer, recently declared a "critical incident" due to the cost-of-living crisis facing staff and students.
The university is due to approve several measures to help them deal with the soaring cost of living in the near future.