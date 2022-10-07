Rathcoole: Flats evacuated after 'partial collapse' of roof
- Published
Two blocks of flats have been evacuated after the roof of a building partially collapsed in the Rathcoole housing estate in County Antrim.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the Green End area of the estate at 16:42 BST on Friday.
Firefighters asked residents to leave 16 flats in the complex while the damage to the building is assessed.
Residents are standing outside with suitcases and pets.
"There seems to be an issue with brickwork and flagstones on the top of the building," NIFRS Group Commander Paul Rogers told BBC News NI.
He said flagstones with a metal covering "seem to have dropped inwards towards the roof itself".
Mr Rogers added that brickwork now appeared be "bowed" due to the metal covering falling onto the flat roof.
He said he was not aware of any injuries.
Three fire appliances are at the scene, including an aerial platform and police officers have cordoned off the street.
The local council is organising a temporary shelter for affected residents and the Housing Executive has given them information
'Massive bang'
One young woman was visibly upset as she spoke to BBC News NI at the scene.
She said she lives on the top floor in the middle of the building and was scared by a very loud noise on Friday afternoon.
"We had been home for 15 minutes and there was a massive bang," she said.
She had to quickly grab her pet cats and some belongings, but she was distressed because she not allowed to take her pet snake from his tank.
Local assembly member Phillip Brett from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) described it as a "hugely shocking incident".
"A lot of these residents have just been coming home from work and they've heard a large noise coming from above them", he said.
"People have lifted their animals and a few items and that's all they've been able to get.
"We're trying to work out if we can get them back in to get some necessary items because, as you can see from the damage behind me, it will be a few days before they will be able to get back in at least."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its officers were "in attendance at an ongoing incident" in Rathcoole.
They have asked motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed its staff had not been called to the incident.