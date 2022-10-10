Belfast Ravenhill crash: Adrian Ursu pleads not guilty to driving charges
- Published
A 33-year-old man charged in connection with a road crash in which two people died has pleaded not guilty.
Adrian Ursu, with an address at Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, appeared in court via video link.
He is accused of causing death by driving carelessly and causing GBI (grievous bodily injury) by driving carelessly.
Jon O'Hara, 47, and Marian Marius Molan both died in a two-vehicle crash on the Ravenhill Road in Belfast last January.
Mr Ursu pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing GBI by dangerous driving in connection with others hurt in the collision.
He appeared at Laganside Court in Belfast.
A review has been set for 24 October and a trial is expected to begin on 9 November.