Bangor Care Home: Abusive letters 'not properly investigated'
Disturbing anonymous letters aimed at two dementia patients in a County Down nursing home have not been properly investigated, their families claim.
The two former female residents of Bangor Care Home also suffered unexplained injuries in the facility.
One was labelled a "cheeky bitch", the other a "complete nutter" and "dirty woman".
The company which owned the home at the time believes there is no evidence the letters came from someone at the home.
Two of the letters were sent to their families' homes.
The two families did not know each other at the time the letters were received.
BBC NI's Spotlight programme brought copies of the letters to a handwriting expert who said it was "highly probable" they were written by the same person.
Lily Rawson was in her late 70s when she was a resident in the care home between 2016 and 2020.
She suffered four unwitnessed, unexplained, injuries in a seven month period in 2019-2020.
The home said they were caused by falls.
The injuries included a fractured nose, broken finger and two head wounds.
Roberta Cowie, 60, stayed in the home in February and March this year, when she suffered unexplained injuries, including a lip wound.
A letter was sent to Lily's daughter Alison McEwen, in October 2019.
When Lily was moved out of Bangor Care Home, another letter was then sent to her new home in April 2020.
Ms McEwen believes Lily was neglected in the home.
She has been investigating her mother's case and alleges police and the local health trust have not investigated her concerns properly.
She said: "It's been hell, from the point of view of having to fight and to stand your ground it has taken a lot out of our family emotionally, me personally. But I'll not let them beat me, and they won't."
Anonymous letter
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it could not comment on the case because the Police Ombudsman is currently investigating Ms McEwen's concerns.
Roberta Cowie's family received their anonymous letter in March this year.
Her daughter, Hannah, has questioned how the PSNI decided the letter was not malicious.
She said: "That, to me, was confusing, because just reading the letter you can see that it is, there is malicious intent behind it.
"For the police to turn and say that was shocking to me."
Police said they investigated Ms Cowie's case but there was a lack of evidence.
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which has responsibility for ensuring standards of care, said all the issues raised in the Spotlight programme were "robustly investigated, responses provided and action taken by the trust".
Police also found no evidence of any crime.
Four Seasons Health Care, the former owner of the home, said it does not "recognise the allegations in relation to the historic operation of Bangor Care Home and will always fully and openly address any concerns" raised through their complaints procedure.
It added the home had six regulatory inspections between 2018 and 2022 and there had never been any enforcement actions.
It said it had engaged in a safeguarding process in Roberta Cowie's case, but "it was closed at the request of the family, with no criticisms made in respect of the care provided".
The BBC understands the company's position is that it has never been approached by the PSNI regarding the anonymous letters.
Bangor Care Home was sold to new owners in July this year.
