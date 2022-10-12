Newtownstewart: Four men charged with kidnapping offences
- Published
Four men have been charged with kidnapping after a man was found injured in County Tyrone.
The men, aged 29, 26, 25 and 23, have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.
Police said they received reports on Sunday that masked men had smashed windows in Forthill Walk, Newtownstewart, at about 16:30 BST.
The following day a man was found injured in Douglas Bridge, near Strabane, shortly before midday.
The 23-year-old has been additionally charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of Class B drugs
The 29-year-old was also charged with possession of Class B drugs.
The men are due to appear at Dugannon Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.
A second 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incidents has been released on police bail to return for further questioning.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.