Portrush: At least 24 people victim to holiday home scam, police say
- Published
Police believe at least 24 people have fallen victim to a holiday home scam on the north coast.
Advertisements were falsely posted on social media of a property to rent in Portrush, County Antrim.
The PSNI said images of a genuine house, unbeknown to its owners, were used to dupe victims into paying deposits for the accommodation.
Police investigating the scam have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud.
Det Sgt Gardiner said: "The victims used PayPal to pay sizeable deposits of several hundred pounds, the suspect always requesting they do so through the friends and family payment function.
"However after payment, the victims did not receive any further information and in many cases were blocked by the profile."
'Hopes of summer getaway dashed'
Det Sgt Gardiner said the result was that the victim was "left out of pocket and their hopes of a summer getaway dashed."
Detectives said at least 24 people have lost deposits but that more victims may not have reported it yet.
"We would ask that they contact us on 101 so that we have a fuller picture of the extent of this scam," said Det Sgt Gardiner.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Belfast on Wednesday on suspicion of multiple counts of fraud by false representation.