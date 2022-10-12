Muckamore inquiry: Charity president calls hospital a joyless place
An honorary president of a learning disability charity said Muckamore Hospital was a "bleak, sad and joyless place".
The woman, known as Marian, was speaking as part an ongoing inquiry into the hospital.
She gave evidence in both her capacity as a mother of a former patient and also as a parents' ambassador for Mencap.
Her daughter was a resident of the hospital between 1998 and 2005.
Marian had volunteered with the charity from the time that her then two-year-old daughter Laura was diagnosed with severe learning disabilities including non-verbal autism.
Before Laura was admitted to Muckamore, Marian in her capacity as a Mencap volunteer, had been part of a team including doctors, nurses and social workers that had carried out inspections at the hospital.
She said during the inspections she raised issues with regards to the running of the ward, describing the hospital "not fit for purpose".
Marian added she "remembered thinking that nobody cared about the people there".
She described Muckamore as horrific and said it was "unbelievable that such a place had existed".
Marian told the inquiry that she was not sure what became of the the report that was compiled but she felt that she was not able to complain as she had been at the facility as a volunteer for Mencap.
She also told the inquiry she had not wanted her daughter to ever be admitted to the hospital after what she had seen.
In 1998, when Laura was 13-years-old, her behaviour deteriorated and she began to lash out at home.
She hit her siblings and her mother said she was beyond her help.
Laura was admitted to Muckamore in 1998. She spent seven years in the hospital but returned home for visits most weekends.
Marian praised some of the staff who worked with Laura while she was in the children's wing of the hospital.
However, when Laura turned 19 she was moved to another wing for older residents. The youngest resident in that ward was 64.
Marian was critical of the running of the ward and said the place was "devoid of love".
She said Laura used to take off her clothes when it came to Sunday night to try to avoid being brought back to the hospital.
Laura left Muckamore in about 2006. She was resettled and lived in assisted living accommodation. She died earlier this year.
After hearing Marian's evidence the judge praised her and said he could not imagine Laura having a stronger advocate that her.
The inquiry continues.