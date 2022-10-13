Londonderry: House damaged after firework placed in letterbox
- Published
The front door of a house in Londonderry has been damaged after a lit firework was left in a letterbox.
It is the latest in a string of anti-social incidents reported in the Stanleys Walk area of the city.
In this instance the police said they received a report of a loud bang and smoke coming from the front door of a house shortly after 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
"We're aware of anti-social behaviour in this area," Insp Fell has said.
He said they had also dealt with reports of young people letting off fireworks and kicking doors of homes in the area.
"This type of anti-social and criminal behaviour is disrespectful and dangerous," Insp Fell said.
"Anyone involved in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area.
"People, particularly younger people, really need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries."
Anyone with information about the incident in Stanleys Walk is encouraged to come forward to the police.