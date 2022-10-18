Stormont election by Christmas if executive not restored - Heaton-Harris
- Published
The Northern Ireland secretary has revealed he will call an election if the Stormont Executive is not restored by 00:01 on 28 October.
Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee he had informed his cabinet colleagues of the decision on Tuesday morning.
"I cannot be clearer - that is what will happen on 28 October," he said.
Pushed on whether the election would fall on 8 or 15 December, he said it would be a relatively short campaign.
But he did not give an exact date.
He doubted there was even time in the Parliamentary timetable to bring emergency legislation to extend the current legislation even if he wanted to.
Protocol concerns
The last assembly election took place in May and saw Sinn Féin returned as the largest party for the first time and entitled to the role of first minister.
But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the second largest party, has refused to allow the formation of a new executive because of its objection to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Irish Republic after Brexit.
A fresh election is opposed by the Irish government, while the parties in Northern Ireland have expressed doubts whether it would achieve anything.