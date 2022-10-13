Police in Northern Ireland seize artwork, ammunition and diamonds

Terry Bradley artwork seized by policePSNI
High-value art by Belfast-born Terry Bradley was confiscated as part of the operation

High-value artwork, cash, precious stones and 100 rounds of ammunition are among items seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Ten searches were carried out at locations across the country as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime gangs.

The seizures were made on Wednesday and Thursday in Crossmaglen, Lurgan, Larne, Glenarm and Carnlough.

A cannabis "grow house" was also discovered at one of the locations.

PSNI
Money was seized, in pounds and euros

Along with approximately £40,000 and €25,000 (£21,600) cash and high-value items, designer goods, watches, weaponry including machetes, over 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition, an imitation firearm and suspected cannabis were found.

"Organised crime gangs involved in such activity should be left in no doubt - we will also identify the money and assets they have made through their invidious trade, and we will take these assets off them," said the PSNI.

PSNI
Precious stones, including this diamond, were among the assets collected by PSNI

Police appealed for information.

