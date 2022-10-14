Dr Norman Hamilton: Clear policy on reconciliation needed, Seanad told
- Published
It is mystifying that no administration has a clear policy on what reconciliation in Ireland is or the steps needed to make it happen, a former Presbyterian moderator has said.
Dr Norman Hamilton was speaking in the Seanad (Irish Parliament's upper house).
A public hearing on the constitutional future of the island is taking place.
Dr Hamilton said a policy of silence on the part of governments and administrations is not good enough.
The former Presbyterian Church moderator told the meeting that those with the greater power should take the initiative.
"I find it quite mystifying and really quite dispiriting that, to the best of my knowledge, neither the government here in Dublin, nor in London or Belfast or Washington, has a clear policy setting out what reconciliation is, or the steps needed to make it happen.
"That in practice means that every time a political leader speaks of reconciliation there's no clarity at all as to what he or she is actually describing or advocating.
"Maybe the topic is too toxic or complicated, or too costly, or maybe they simply don't know what is entailed."
He also suggested that republicans and loyalists could possibly back away from remembrance events for activists.
He said governments, no matter how short-lived, could acknowledge their role in making the past as damaging as it was.
Dr Hamilton said steps towards reconciliation may not be reciprocated, but it is the morally proper thing to do.
He also argued that it is important to acknowledge that reconciliation is not always possible.
The former moderator concluded his address by describing the peace process as incomplete and said tensions and animosity are everywhere.
Rev Daniel Kane, convener of the Presbyterian Church of Ireland's council for public affairs and the Church's public affairs officer, Karen Jardine, also contributed to the committee hearing.
The council put forward observations to the committee including that "careful conversations on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland should not presume a pre-determined direction of travel".
It said change would be "based on unstable foundations if the hurt and pain of the past is not acknowledged and recognised alongside very real fears about the future".
'Very challenging'
The deputy leader of the Alliance Party, Stephen Farry, told the Seanad committee most activists in his party, including himself, are open-minded on the constitutional future of the island.
He said the party recognised there were multiple discussions on the future of the island taking place.
Mr Farry said Alliance would consider its position on a border poll if and when it's called and was mindful of the mistakes and chaos caused in the Brexit referendum where issues weren't teased out.
He said a future referendum would be very challenging for Northern Ireland and cause a degree of tension.
He added that he was encouraged by recent signs of a thawing in British-Irish relations, which he described as being relatively bad beforehand.
Mr Farry told the Seanad committee that the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP's) behaviour, by not allowing the formation of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, is not helping the cause of the union.
'Solve social problems first'
Later, the former Ulster Unionist election candidate and Irish senator told the committee that unionists had a fundamental problem with conversations on the future of the island if they believed there was a pre-determined outcome for a united Ireland.
He said the dialogue could change if people had open minds, respected differences and based the conversation on facts rather than ideology.
He said there was little evidence of the benefits of constitutional change and suggested that those advocating a united Ireland should solve social problems including health and housing before making an offer on change.
The independent unionist assembly member Claire Sugden said she believed remaining inside the UK was the best context to supply public services for people north of the border.
She said she was a strong believer in the Good Friday Agreement and suggested there was too much emphasis on constitution change on the island and little attention was being paid to relationships between the islands.
Ms Sugden's former special adviser when she was justice minister, Alison Grundle, told the committee that she believes that after the Good Friday Agreement the economy in Northern Ireland had succeeded but politics had failed.
Football team singing was 'stomach turning'
He said Alliance is content to see discussions on the future fleshed out and is prepared to take part in that fleshing out but that should not be seen as endorsing any pre-determined outcome.
The Seanad committee was also told that the singing of a song with a pro-IRA chant by the Republic of Ireland's women's football team was stomach turning.
The comments by the Dr David Clements, from the Methodist Church in Ireland, were read by the Rev Steven Foster on his behalf.
Dr Clements was unable to attend because he was carrying out the funeral service for his mother at the time of the hearing.
His father, whom he said wore "a bottle green uniform", was murdered by the IRA.