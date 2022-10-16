Mourne Mountains: Three young people injured in Slieve Binnian fall
Three young people were injured and had to be assisted by emergency services after two of them fell on Slieve Binnian on Saturday evening.
It is understood that they were part of a group of scouts from Dublin who were in the "water slabs area" when two of them fell about 30m (98ft).
Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said one person sustained "potentially serious injuries".
The other had an injured leg, as did a third person who tried to help.
Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call shortly before 17:00 BST to assist the group.
Sixteen team volunteers responded to the incident and treated two of the scouts, before carrying them by stretcher to rescue vehicles.
The pair was transported to ambulances at the roadside.
The third person who was injured was able to reach a track before local police assisted them to an ambulance.
Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 116 from Dublin had also responded to the scene but was unable to assist in worsening conditions.