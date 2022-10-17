Woman, 33, charged with murder of Tony Browne in Belfast
A woman has been charged with the murder of Tony Browne in west Belfast on Friday.
Mr Browne, who was 54, was stabbed at a property in Woodside Park in Poleglass at about 22:05 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The 33-year-old woman who has been charged is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court later on Monday.
Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker told BBC News NI the Poleglass community was "in shock" after what had happened.