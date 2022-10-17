All Folk'd Up musician Barry Mohan dies in road collision
A musician from County Tyrone has died in a road traffic collision, his representatives have said.
Barry Mohan, 28, was a member of the popular country music band All Folk'd Up.
The Audi A3 he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the Monaghan Road near Middletown, County Armagh on Monday shortly before 06:00 BST.
The band's upcoming performances in England at the weekend have been cancelled.
In a statement, the band's representatives Rising PR said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk'd Up, in a road traffic collision last night.
"Barry was an integral part of the band's success and brother of lead singer Pauric.
"His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene."
Mr Mohan, who was from Aughnacloy, was praised for his "professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination".
Police have begun an investigation into the crash and urged any witnesses to come forward.