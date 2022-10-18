Barrister Gavyn Cairns fined and suspended after £570k legal aid claims
A barrister has been fined and suspended over serious misconduct related to making legal-aid claims of almost £570,000.
The action against Gavyn Cairns was taken by the Bar of Northern Ireland following a disciplinary case.
He was fined £50,000 for failing to maintain proper records and accounts over a nine-year period up to 2012.
Mr Cairns was also suspended from practising for two months for bringing the profession into disrepute.
The sanctions were decided upon by a disciplinary committee which accepted Mr Cairns had not been dishonest.
There had earlier been an investigation by the Legal Services Agency after concern was raised about some of his historical legal aid claims.
As a result, it only paid out about £130,000, which was agreed as reflecting the work he had done.
A Bar of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "We consider any misconduct to be an extremely serious matter.
"After careful consideration of the charges and the submissions made by all parties, the disciplinary committee has imposed sanctions upon the barrister.
"The Bar of Northern Ireland serves the public interest by regulating all practising barristers in Northern Ireland.
"We aim to promote the highest standards of practice and to safeguard clients and the public interest through our regulatory function."
Notification of the action it has taken against Mr Cairns has been placed on court building notice boards.
His suspension took effect from last week.