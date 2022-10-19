Londonderry: Uncertainty over addiction treatment centre funding
The UK government has been urged to clarify its commitment to fund an addiction treatment centre in Londonderry.
Funding was outlined in the New Decade, New Approach deal in 2020.
On Wednesday, the NI Affairs Committee was told the government is waiting on a business case from Stormont's Department of Health.
Tommy Canning, who runs Northlands treatment centre in Derry, said there was urgent need for progress.
Mr Canning said it seemed there was "some uncertainty" over the plans for the new centre.
"We are seeking clarification from the Department of Health and the Northern Ireland Office around where that is sitting," he said.
Official figures show there were 351 alcohol-related deaths in Northern Ireland in 2021 - the joint highest on record.
Mr Canning said that figure had been rising consistently, but did not reflect the full scale impact of addiction.
"Addiction is not just about people who unfortunately end up losing their life. There are many people below that who are struggling with, living with and suffering from addiction.
"I think government really need to take this seriously," he said.
It must "address it through proper resourcing and funding," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
BBC News NI has approached the Executive Office and the Department of Health for an update on the funding situation.
The commitment in New Decade, New Approach included funding being made available for "a range of projects aimed at supporting community and reconciliation initiatives".
Mr Canning said Northlands was providing services from a temporary home it moved into 25 years ago.
"It is not a purpose built centre for addiction. We moved there 25 years ago out of necessity
"The new centre in terms of cost, was costed in 2012 at £8m - that would be dwarfed now I would imagine," he said.
