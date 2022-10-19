Daisy Hill hospital to become elective surgery hub
Daisy Hill hospital in Newry, County Down, is to become an elective overnight stay centre, the health minister has said,
Robin Swann said centres were being established as part of a reorganisation of surgery services and described the move as "good news".
However, BBC News NI understands that the hospital will lose its capacity to provide emergency general surgery.
Emergency surgery had been halted at Daisy Hill at the end of February.
In January, a Southern Health Trust board meeting was told the withdrawal of emergency general surgery was an "interim" measure due to ongoing recruitment challenges.
At the time, only two out of six general surgical consultant posts at the hospital had been filled, despite repeated recruitment processes.
What is an elective hub?
This is where planned surgery takes place.
People can attend for non-emergency operations including those dealing with cataracts, the gallbladder and the appendix.
By separating elective surgery from emergency surgery it is hoped waiting lists can be tackled and planned surgeries will not be affected by emergencies.
The Mater Hospital in Belfast was announced as the first of these new facilities in June. Daisy Hill Hospital has now been designated as the second.
"I am very pleased to be able to deliver this very good news for Daisy Hill Hospital," Mr Swann said.
"Today's announcement on Daisy Hill underlines my commitment to making the best use of our hospital network and ensuring all our hospitals have a sustainable and vitally important place in that network"
It comes days after it was warned emergency general surgery was at risk at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).
The Western Trust said a decision has not been yet been made on the future of emergency general surgery at SWAH in Enniskillen.
At a board meeting on Monday, members heard the service was fragile because there were too few consultant surgeons.