Lyra McKee: Judge 'deeply unhappy' over witness list delay
A district judge has said he is "deeply unhappy" with lawyers who are defending two men charged with the murder of Lyra McKee.
Judge Barney McElholm said he was unhappy over delays in proceedings caused by witness lists not being received.
The lawyers are also representing six others charged in connection with rioting on the night Ms McKee died.
A hearing to decide if the men should face trial was due to start next month.
But, on Wednesday, a prosecution barrister said witness lists had only been received in relation to two of the accused.
Judge McElholm criticised the delays and said proceedings were "not helped by people not doing their job".
The judge told Londonderry Magistrates' Court he did not want to hear any further excuses and ordered all witness lists be supplied to prosecutors by 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Peter Gearóid Cavanagh, 33, of Elmwood Terrace in Londonderry, is charged with murdering Ms McKee on 8 April 2019.
Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court in Derry is also charged with her murder.
Both men are also charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) barrister told the court they had been told that one witness was unavailable from the lists they had been given by counsel for Mr Cavanagh and Mr Devine.
Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Pinetrees; Joe Campbell, 21, of Goshaden Cottages; Kieran McCool, 53, of Ballymagowan Gardens; Jude McCrory, 24, of Magowan Park; Joseph Barr, 33, of Cecilia's Walk; and William Patrick Elliott, 56, of Ballymagowan Gardens, all in Derry, are charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the night Ms McKee was shot.
Counsel for Mr Elliott told the court they would not require any witnesses.
The case has been adjourned to 2 November. All eight of the accused are currently on bail.