Stormont party leaders to meet civil service chief
Party leaders at Stormont are to meet the head of the civil service as the deadline to restore an executive looms.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call another election if power-sharing has not returned by Friday 28 October.
The Electoral Office has said that if an election is called it would be expected to happen on 15 December.
The last assembly election took place on 5 May and saw Sinn Féin returned as the largest party for the first time.
The Stormont Executive has not fully functioned since February, when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled its first minister out of office in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
After the May election, the DUP returned as the second-largest party and refused to re-enter government, saying that would remain its position until the UK government acted to change post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Mr Heaton-Harris has said talks on the protocol are continuing with the EU but that should not prevent the immediate restoration of a Stormont executive.
On Wednesday, he rejected suggestions that another election would not lead to any changes and defended how much it could cost as a "down payment for democracy".
Another election is expected to cost about £6.5m and would have to come from funding already provided to Stormont, according to Northern Ireland's chief electoral officer Virginia McVea.
While the Conservative party meltdown consumes Westminster, there is still the not-so-small matter of the ongoing crisis at Stormont.
All signs appear to be pointing towards Chris Heaton-Harris pressing go on another Northern Ireland Assembly election.
But with his own government's future now in peril, no-one knows how things will look by next Friday's deadline.
It is not even certain if Mr Heaton-Harris will still be in post by then.
The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont have been holding regular meetings in recent months with the head of the civil service Jayne Brady about the financial situation departments are facing if a decision-making executive is not restored.
In the face of political paralysis it will be her staff who could be left in charge of Stormont's purse strings.
Last week Finance Minister Conor Murphy warned Stormont was facing a £660m overspend unless action was taken.