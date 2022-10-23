Q&A: Is Northern Ireland going back to the polls? Published 56 minutes ago

Northern Ireland is heading towards a second assembly election within a matter of months.

As it stands, unless an executive is formed or the law is changed before 28 October, the parties will once again have to make their case to the electorate.

In May, Sinn Féin was returned as the assembly's largest party, however, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has blocked the functioning of the assembly and Stormont's governing executive, leading to a stalemate.

BBC News NI has assessed how Northern Ireland politics has reached this point, and whether an election can still be avoided.

What happened in the 5 May election?

Sinn Féin became the first nationalist party to win the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This entitled Michelle O'Neill, the party's vice-president, to take the first minister position.

The DUP came second and could nominate for the position of deputy first minister.

Michelle O'Neill was entitled to become Northern Ireland's first minister after the May election

These roles form a joint office at the head of Northern Ireland's Executive, without whom the governing body cannot function.

By refusing to nominate, the DUP blocked the executive from forming.

It also blocked the appointment of a Speaker, rendering the legislative assembly unable to meet, form committees or hold ministers to account in the assembly chamber.

What is the 28 October deadline?

Earlier this year, the law was changed at Westminster to buy more time for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed after an election.

This had been agreed in the New Decade New Approach document of 2020 and would allow ministers from the previous executive to continue in their roles for a period of 24 weeks.

This, it was stated, would "allow for greater continuity of decision making".

However, without a first and deputy first minister, they cannot make decisions which are seen to be cross-cutting, or needing the support of the executive as a whole.

A key example of this is the budget, which has not been agreed.

After May's election, 28 October is the legal deadline by which the NI Secretary must call an election if the executive has not reconvened.

What is the DUP protest about?

The DUP collapsed the executive in February and has blocked it from forming since May's assembly election

The DUP has protested against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.

This was designed to ensure goods could move freely across the Irish land border, from the UK into an EU member state, the Republic of Ireland.

However, in turn, the protocol imposed some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which had backed Brexit, has argued the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

As a result, in February 2022, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister, collapsing the executive.

Since May's election the party has continued this protest.

Has there been any movement on the protocol?

Talks have taken place between the UK and the EU about the outworkings of the protocol, with both sides expressing hope that a negotiated solution could be found to minimise the impact on trade to Northern Ireland.

None of the Northern Ireland parties are directly involved in the talks and there has been no indication there will be significant movement on the issue before 28 October.

Alongside the negotiations the UK government is proceeding with a bill in parliament which would override many aspects of the protocol.

The EU has taken legal action against the UK for not enforcing the rules.

Is an election inevitable?

The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has repeatedly said he will call an election if there has not been an executive formed by 00:01 BST on 28 October.

He has not given an exact date for the poll, however, BBC News NI understands the chief electoral officer has written to the parties to suggest 15 December as a likely date.

Chris Heaton-Harris has committed to calling an election if the executive is not established

The secretary of state has said, even if he wanted to, there may not be scope in the parliamentary timetable to bring emergency legislation which could extend the October deadline.

The DUP has also said it has no plans to drop its protest until it has been satisfied by changes made to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

What have the other parties said?

Sinn Féin, Alliance Party, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) have all urged the DUP to return to the executive table.

They have cited the cost of living crisis and healthcare pressures as reasons why the institutions should return in full.

Since the election, ministers have been limited in their powers and confined within their budgets.