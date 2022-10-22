Infected blood scandal: Victims to get £100,000 by end of month
- Published
About 4,000 UK victims of the infected blood scandal are to receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 by the end of this month.
It is being paid to those whose health is failing after developing blood borne viruses like hepatitis and HIV.
It is also being paid to partners of people who have died.
Conan McIlwrath, from Larne in County Antrim, who is among the 100 or so victims affected in Northern Ireland said it was "very much welcomed".
"This is the first compensation that's ever been paid - anything prior has been support," he told BBC News NI.
All victims have campaigned for actual 'compensation' as they have said only this would acknowledge decades of physical and social injury, as well as loss of earnings and the cost of care.
A letter from Northern Ireland's Business Services Organisation said the payment will credit beneficiaries bank accounts on 28 October.
Contaminated blood given to him as a child
The letter, seen by BBC News NI, also states that receiving the interim compensation payment will not affect a person's ability to bring a claim against any secretary of state or public entity.
However, it does state that if a beneficiary chooses to bring a legal claim, this payment will be treated as having been paid on account for any final award.
Conan McIlwrath, was born with haemophilia but contracted hepatitis from contaminated blood given to him as a child.
He told BBC News NI that the interim payment would "elevate some of the immediate hardship that those who are infected face."
"I am grateful to both the UK government and Northern Ireland's department of health for keeping their word and that the payments will come at the end of October.
"The payments will relieve a lot of concerns with the cost of living crisis this winter," he added.
However Mr McIlwrath said they cannot forget about those victims left behind who are not being included be that parents, children and siblings.
He said: "It's imperative that the government acts with the same pace when the infected blood inquiry reports in the spring to implement the full findings in Sir Robert Francis' report and total compensation be allocated so as all victims can finally move on."
Health Minister Robin Swann said supporting people who have "been so let down through the contaminated blood scandal has been hugely important to me".
"I am acutely aware of the suffering that has been endured as a result of receiving infected blood and have been clear on the need to provide financial support to victims," he added.