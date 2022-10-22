Lisburn: Woman jumps from window to escape arson attack on her home
A woman has sustained leg injuries after jumping from a window to a escape an arson attack at a house in Lisburn.
It happened in Millbrook Walk on Friday, at about 22:20 BST.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the fire before it spread to neighbouring properties.
But significant damage was caused to the front door of the property and police said the attack "had the potential to cause serious harm".
They are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.
Police appealed for information on the "reckless attack" and are working to establish a motive.