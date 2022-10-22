Belfast: Man in hospital after serious assault

PSNIPA Media
The incident happened in Belfast city centre on Friday evening

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised with a number of facial fractures following a serious assault in Belfast city centre.

The incident happened in the Exchange Street car park area of Dunbar Street shortly before 23:25 BST on Friday.

The victim was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was attacked by another man in his 20s who grabbed him around the neck, punching him repeatedly to the head and face.

Police are appealing for information.

Related Topics