Belfast: Man in hospital after serious assault
- Published
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised with a number of facial fractures following a serious assault in Belfast city centre.
The incident happened in the Exchange Street car park area of Dunbar Street shortly before 23:25 BST on Friday.
The victim was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was attacked by another man in his 20s who grabbed him around the neck, punching him repeatedly to the head and face.
Police are appealing for information.