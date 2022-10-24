British and Irish Interparliamentary Association to meet in Cavan
- Published
Politicans from across Britain and Ireland are due to meet in County Cavan later.
The backbenchers are due to hear from Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin and Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker.
The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnson, is also due to speak.
The British Irish Interparliamentary Association meets twice a year, with this event expected to focus on trade and the economic impact of Brexit.
Former Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is co-chairperson of the association.
She said the event came "at a time of heightened international tensions where cooperation, constructive debate and friendly relations with friends…has rarely been more important."
The meeting will be overshadowed by events in Westminster, where the candidates for the Conservative Party leadership - and therefore the next prime minister - are due to be confirmed.
A new leader could be in place by Monday evening after Boris Johnson withdrew from the race, leaving Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt as the only candidates to have declared so far.
At the weekend, the two Northern Ireland Office ministers endorsed different contenders for the leadership.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who served as Boris Johnson's chief whip, said the former prime minister had the track record, the resilience, and the mandate to return to Downing Street.
Minister Steve Baker backed former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and revealed he had received assurances from Mr Sunak that he would maintain the current policy on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He warned that Eurosceptics in the party would bring down any future leader who diverged from that policy.
There are just four days left before the deadline for restoring power-sharing at Stormont passes, which will require the Northern Ireland secretary to call a fresh assembly election.
Mr Heaton-Harris has pledged to call that election on Friday morning, though the legislation does not say he must do so immediately.
There is also no guarantee that Mr Heaton-Harris will still be in post by Friday under a new prime minister.
Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky News, the Democratic Unionist Party had a choice to make, and by returning to the executive it could prevent a fresh election.
The Electoral Office is putting in place contingency measures for a poll to take place on 15 December.