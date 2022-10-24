May Blood statue call for 'male-dominated' Belfast City Hall
The former Labour peer Baroness May Blood should be among the first women to be honoured with a statue at Belfast City Hall.
Alliance councillor Michael Long said Baroness Blood, who died last week aged 84, deserves to be remembered there.
Male statues currently dominate the grounds - the only woman on a plinth is Queen Victoria.
"It's the last thing she would have wanted, but it's something very positive," Mr Long said.
"May was a fearless and tenacious campaigner - somebody who was a whirlwind of energy in terms of campaigning on issues such as integrated education and women's rights," he told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.
"I met her a number of times. She was so passionate about the Shankill area where she came from and about changing and improving the lives of those people."
Mr Long said that it was important to address the issue of gender imbalance in the City Hall grounds.
"We have already agreed to Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney... May would be an addition that would be fantastic.
"She is that special person - someone who stood up for women's rights."
He said that people were concerned about cost of living issues at the moment, adding that the process would take two or three years and would happen "down the line".
Mary Ann McCracken campaigned tirelessly against slavery warning emigrants leaving Belfast for America about the slave trade there.
She was also the sister of United Irishman Henry Joy McCracken.
Winifred Carney was a close confidante of James Connolly, one of the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising.
Meanwhile, a book of condolence for Baroness Blood is to be opened at noon on Monday at the City Hall.