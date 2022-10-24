Rishi Sunak: Leaders react to next Conservative PM
- Published
Politicians and other leaders have been reacting to news that Rishi Sunak is to be the new prime minister.
He faces a number of challenges including a cost-of-living crisis, a war in Europe as well as pressure to get Stormont working again.
In May, Sinn Féin was returned as the assembly's largest party, however, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the forming of an executive.
The DUP withdrew in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
As it stands, unless an executive is formed by 00:01 BST on Friday 28 October, people in Northern Ireland could, once again, be heading to the polls.
Mr Sunak has received a mixed reaction from the Stormont party leaders and senior politicians in the Republic of Ireland.
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin
Speaking before Mr Sunak was announced for the role, Ms McDonald said any new prime minister will face a challenge of ensuring NI "does not remain endlessly in limbo" without government.
Speaking in Belfast on Monday, the party leader accused the DUP of "inertia and inaction, and do-nothing politics".
Ms McDonald said whoever ends up in Number 10 needed to quickly demonstrate a willingness to get Stormont restored.
"Sinn Féin received a mandate to go into the executive and share power with others, and for Michelle O'Neill to be first minister," Ms McDonald said.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Mr Sunak on his victory in the Conservative leadership contest and said the challenge for the new PM remains to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The DUP leader said Mr Sunak must "restore Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom".
"There may be a focus on the unity of the Conservative Party, but the unity of our United Kingdom must be protected," Sir Jeffrey said.
"If the prime minister wants to see a fully-functioning Stormont, then he must deal with it once and for all.
"Delivering that solution would be a very powerful signal that that he is focused on building a better future for everyone."
Naomi Long, Alliance Party
Alliance leader Naomi Long said Mr Sunak "must prioritise reform of the institutions to end ransom politics" and called on him to "take the opportunity to have a fresh approach to Northern Ireland".
"The lack of an executive is compounding the cost-of-living crisis and the unprecedented pressures on our public services and finances," Ms Long said.
"Rishi Sunak needs to recognise, even if a solution to the protocol can be agreed with the EU, there remains an inherent instability at the heart of our institutions."
Ms Long described the protocol as "only the latest in a long line of grievances to have collapsed Stormont" and called for reform of the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland.
The Alliance leader said the prospect of fresh Stormont elections, with or without a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, "solves nothing".
Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)
Doug Beattie said that one of the new prime minister's priorities "must be resolving the political impasse" and "dealing with the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol".
The Ulster Unionist leader said: "Northern Ireland cannot continue to be used as political football between the United Kingdom and the EU.
"The Protocol must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone."
Mr Beattie said that "everyone knows what needs to be done and now is the time to be getting on with it".
Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
Colum Eastwood branded the process in which Rishi Sunak succeeds Liz Truss as prime minister as a "farce".
Mr Eastwood said Mr Sunak had no mandate to serve as prime minister and urged him to call a general election.
"It is completely illegitimate and an affront to democracy for the Tories to elevate Rishi Sunak to the position of prime minister with no mandate whatsoever," the SDLP leader said.
"Mr Sunak's predecessors have completely destroyed the public's confidence in politics and public service and wrecked the economy.
"He should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess."
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
The taoiseach (Irish PM) congratulated Mr Sunak on becoming Tory leader, saying: "I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally."
Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 24, 2022
I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar
Tánaiste [Irish deputy prime minister] Leo Varadkar said he looked forward to working with Mr Sunak.
In a tweet, Mr Vardakar said: "These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty. I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead."
Charles Michel, European Council President
European Council President Charles Michel offered his congratulations to Rishi Sunak.
With UK-EU talks ongoing over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Michel said in a tweet: "Working together is the only way to face common challenges... and bringing stability is key to overcoming them."