Cullybackey: Boy killed in crash was Lewis McKee from Ahoghill
The 17-year-old boy who died in a crash in Cullybackey, County Antrim, on Friday night was Lewis McKee from Ahoghill.
The one-vehicle crash happened on the Cardonaghy Road shortly before 23:40 BST.
Lewis was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A teenage boy and girl, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has since been released on police bail.