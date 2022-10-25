Translink: Public bus and train fares frozen for another year
- Published
Translink's public transport fares will stay frozen for another year to help passengers facing higher costs of living, a Stormont minister has said.
Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said he took the decision in order to "reduce the financial burden on bus and train passengers".
"We are facing into a very challenging winter with many households concerned about rising fuel, energy and food costs," he said.
Translink has welcomed the move.
"This is good news for our customers at a time when the cost of other everyday expenses has risen sharply," said Translink's Group Chief Executive Chris Conway.
"This will especially support those on the lowest incomes who spend a high proportion of their household income on public transport."
Mr Conway said the extension of the fare freeze would also encourage greater use of public transport "to address climate change and improve air quality".
Mr O'Dowd's predecessor, Nichola Mallon, had announced a fare freeze back in February.