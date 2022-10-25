Liam Christie: Police get more time to question suspect
- Published
Detectives have been given more time to interview a man arrested over the murder of Liam Christie.
Mr Christie, 44, was found dead in his home on the Ballycraigy estate, Antrim, on Thursday 20 October after neighbours raised the alarm.
Police said he had been shot eight times at close range.
A 44-year-old man was arrested as part of the murder investigation on Monday. He can now be held until until 13:00 BST on Thursday, 27 October.