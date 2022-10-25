Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland Secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet.
The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss.
Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or he will call a fresh assembly election.
He was the third Conservative MP to take on the Northern Ireland portfolio in the space of three months.
Mr Sunak has appointed members of his cabinet and dismissed some party colleagues from their roles on Tuesday.
Mr Heaton-Harris, who had initially backed Boris Johnson for a return to Number 10, is one of a number of politicians to retain their brief.
The announcement comes days before an important legal deadline to call an election in the absence of the devolved government at Stormont.
'No backtrack' on election
The formation of the executive has been blocked since May's assembly election by the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) refusal to nominate for the position of deputy first minister.
The party has protested against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
This has ensured free trade across the Irish land border, but also added new checks to the movement of some goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Mr Heaton-Harris, who like the DUP supported Brexit, has said he is "100% committed" to the election timetable and denied he would "backtrack" and delay a poll.
The parties at Stormont have expressed doubt that a second election within a 12-month period would have an impact on the stalemate.
In recent weeks, talks have resumed between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but it has not been sufficient to satisfy the DUP's demands.
Earlier, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "The integrity of the UK internal market must be properly protected. This is what's needed to secure a fully functioning Stormont."
Following the announcement of Mr Heaton-Harris' reappointment, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said she would be meeting the secretary of state on Wednesday.
"Restoration of the executive is the number one priority to help workers and families," she said.