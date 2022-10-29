NI election: Sinn Féin says talks to be held on Tuesday
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has said his party will meet the Northern Ireland secretary on Tuesday to discuss when a Stormont election will happen.
Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call an poll but has not set a date.
He said he would hold another round of talks with the Stormont parties in the coming week before giving more details about a potential election.
But Philip Brett of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said more discussions would be "pointless".
Devolved government in Northern Ireland has not functioned since February.
The DUP has blocked the restoration of power-sharing in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The political parties had expected the Northern Ireland secretary to announce on Friday when an election would take place.
But Mr Heaton-Harris declined to set a date.
Speaking to BBC News NI on Saturday, Mr Murphy described the lack of an announcement as "bizarre and unexpected".
"We were as surprised by his U-turn as everyone else," said the former finance minister.
"We're not certain what's behind it... we have had no discussion with him at all and no advance warning of what he's going to do.
"I think that's the wrong way to do business."
Mr Murphy said Sinn Féin planned to meet Mr Heaton-Harris on Tuesday to "understand what they're actually doing".
"What we want to know from the secretary of state is when [an election] is going to take place," he said.
'Focus on protocol'
Mr Brett of the DUP said he said he wanted the UK government to resolve his party's concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"We've been talking for two-and-a-half years - now is the time for action," said the North Belfast MLA.
"We will not re-enter the executive until action is taken to replace the protocol with arrangements that have cross-community support.
"That is where the focus needs to be, not on pointless talks."
The political parties had until Friday to form a functioning executive but the DUP blocked that from happening.
Legislation states that an election must be held within 12 weeks and it had been expected that a poll would take place on 15 December.
Mr Heaton-Harris denied that he had made a U-turn, saying that a vote did not have to be called immediately.
'Space to think'
Alliance Party MLA Kate Nicoll said she was relieved that a date for the poll had not been announced.
"There may be an election soon, we really hope that there won't be and that we can use this time to be constructive," she said.
"People need us to do our jobs and to work together - it's what we were elected to do."
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) MP Clare Hanna said an election was now "less likely".
She said the Northern Ireland secretary's announcement had "created space to think about what the actual impact of an election would be".
"I think by common consensus it wouldn't be helpful," she said.
The previous assembly election in May resulted in Sinn Féin winning the most seats.
That meant the party's vice-president Michelle O'Neill was entitled to the role of first minister.
The DUP was the second-biggest party but it refused to nominate a deputy first minister, meaning a ruling executive could not be formed.