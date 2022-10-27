Northern Ireland health: More children waiting to see consultants
More children in Northern Ireland are waiting to see a consultant for the first time.
A review of child health waiting lists revealed that in the past 12 months, there had been an 184% increase in children waiting more than four years.
Waiting times have also grown in other services for children, including mental health, speech and language therapy and autism assessments.
The Department of Health said it welcomed the focus on waiting times.
This latest review by the commissioner for children and young people is an update on a report titled More than a Number - A Rights Based Review of Child Health Waiting Lists, which was published in 2021.
The review again brings into sharp focus the number of children waiting for different types of healthcare treatment and the lengths of time spent waiting.
Across almost every speciality, more children are having to wait longer to be seen.
Since the last review, an additional 900 children are waiting to see a consultant for the first time.
Children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma told BBC News NI the situation was "alarming" as many of the children on waiting lists could be "experiencing pain and discomfort".
She said the increased waiting lists were "unacceptable" and proof that the health minister should have done more for children's services.
"Parents' hearts are breaking as they watch their children missing out on a vital part of childhood while they struggle to manage health conditions," she added.
Waiting lists for ear, nose and throat conditions are some of the longest.
Almost 10,000 children are waiting for a consultant-led outpatient appointment and more than 4,000 for a procedure or surgery.
Additional theatre space requested
In response, the Department of Health (DoH) said it accepted waiting times were not acceptable prior to Covid-19 and that they had been exacerbated by the devastating impact of the pandemic across all aspects of service provision, including children's services.
In order to tackle the waiting lists, BBC News NI can reveal that each health trust has been asked to provide additional theatre space.
That means paediatric surgeons, who normally work from the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, will travel to other hospitals to carry out children's surgery including the Western Trust's Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospital.
The Department of Health added that it had been working with trusts to ensure that commissioned paediatric day case procedure theatre lists for general surgery were re-established as a priority.
Trusts without commissioned paediatric lists have been asked to prioritise two paediatric day case procedure lists per month.
As a results of the new lists, the department said the "Western Trust is expecting that the paediatric general surgery day procedure waiting lists can be cleared by the end of the year".
"This will allow the trust to provide support across the region ensuring that children have a shorter wait for day case general surgery," it added.
Numbers in the queue
Between April 2021 to April 2022:
Child health psychology - up 185% (313 more children)
Speech and language - up 87% (2,130)
Child and adolescent mental health services - up 52% (763)
Autism assessment - up 33% (1,690)
The commissioner said the lack of a fully-functioning Stormont had contributed to an already struggling healthcare system that was now "broken".
The review concludes that despite the lack of an executive, some change can still happen - including the "decrease in urgent and red flag waits".
In the 2021 review, 17 recommendations were made for the Department of Health to address.
Ms Yiasouma said while the pandemic had hampered progress, reform of the health service had not been moving at the required pace even before Covid.
The commissioner said it was essential the department addressed the historical lack of focus given to children's health services.
"It is critical that there are robust governance and operational structures to support the delivery of the paediatric strategies and the broader reform of the child health system," she added.