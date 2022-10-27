Londonderry: Police increase patrols following attacks
Police are to increase patrols in Londonderry following two attacks in the city when men were beaten with iron bars.
On Monday up to seven men attacked a 35-year-old man in the Carnhill area.
Less than 24 hours later a 38-year-old man was attacked by a group of men in the Brandywell area.
It is hoped the increased police presence will reassure the community following the attacks, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
"These attacks are completely unjustified and have no place within our communities," PSNI Supt Willie Calderwood told BBC Radio Foyle.
"They are savage, barbaric and they are reckless."
Both victims were treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
"The trauma of going through something like this cannot be underestimated," Supt Calderwood said.
"The reality of this is it could be any member of the communities, brother or son, it is very traumatic for all involved".
He said over the next few days the public would "see our local neighbourhood officers out and about speaking with the community, giving reassurance and if anyone has any concerns I would encourage them to come and speak to my officers".
Supt Calderwood said enquires were continuing. Police believe both attacks are linked.
A 60-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Carnhill assault on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.