Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali jailed for at least 13 years for murder
A man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby in Keady in November 2019 has been told he will spend at least 13 years in prison.
Sharyar Ali, 34, who had an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town, killed baby Hunter McGleenon while he was supposed to be caring for him.
Medical evidence confirmed Hunter had 19 instances of head and neck trauma.
On the night of the murder, Hunter's mother Nicole had gone to her dying grandmother's home.
The court heard that while in charge of the baby, Ali drove to a number of mobile phone shops and casinos in Monaghan and Louth, often leaving Hunter in the car.
When Ali arrived at Nicole's grandmother's house the following morning he said Hunter wasn't breathing.
He was confirmed dead at Craigavon Area Hospital later that morning.
Ali, who is originally from Pakistan, had been due to go on trial in April, but pleaded guilty after a jury had been installed.
His explanation of the death was that Hunter had fallen from a sofa while having his nappy changed.
'You lost control'
This version of events was dismissed by the judge at Newry Crown Court.
"Your conduct with his care was extremely reckless. You went about your business with mobile phones and went to casinos. You left Hunter in the car," the judge said.
Medical evidence confirmed bruising to several parts of Hunter's body and significant internal injuries caused by trauma.
"They were not caused by Hunter falling off a settee. Death was caused by trauma to the head. You have still not offered a credible explanation for the injuries," the judge added.
"You had a responsibility for Hunter that day. His mother had a difficulty and you agreed to look after him.
"There may have been a sofa incident, I don't know. But it's clear that at some stage you lost control."