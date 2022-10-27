Castlederg: Man sustains facial injuries in car hijacking
A man has sustained facial injuries in a car hijacking in Castlederg, County Tyrone, on Thursday.
Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballynaloan Road at about 06:00 BST.
Two men in a silver BMW are reported to have got out of their car following the crash and assaulted the driver of a Kia Sportage before taking his vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Both cars are understood to have been set alight, the police said.
The victim was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) for facial injuries.
"This was a distressing and traumatic ordeal for the victim, who was not only subjected to an assault, but who also had his car stolen," Det Sgt Ballentine said.
The senior officer appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.