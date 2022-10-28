Floods: Heavy rain closes roads in Derry and Tyrone
Flooding has caused the closure of some roads in counties Londonderry and Tyrone.
The Clooney Road in County Londonderry is closed between Greysteel and the City of Derry Airport roundabout.
Dungiven's Main Street is impassable because of flooding, said police.
Police are warning motorists of "hazardous driving conditions" and drivers are being asked to take "extreme caution".
"Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place until 11:00 BST on Friday.
Public transport provider Translink said passengers should expect delays and disruption to some services.
Flooding this morning in Dungiven, County Derry. Rain warning is still in place. Video from John Irwin. pic.twitter.com/12lpTXUK1r— Barra Best (@barrabest) October 28, 2022
Dungiven Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey told BBC Radio Foyle he was "very concerned a number of homes were under threat of flooding" in the Greenhaven area of the town.
He said council staff had been taking sandbags to the area on Friday morning.
"I would advise not to travel to Dungiven at all," he said.
There are reports of flooding on the A5 between Derry and Bready, between Strabane and Omagh and on the Foreglen and Glenshane roads and at Gransha roundabout in County Londonderry.
Drumahoe and Derry's Trench Road are also among the areas affected.