Beragh: Man dies in collision between car and tractor
- Published
A man has died following a collision between a car and a tractor in Beragh, County Tyrone.
The crash took place at 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh.
Police along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
The road which was closed overnight has now reopened.
Police are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them.