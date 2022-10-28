How do voters in Northern Ireland feel about another election?
- Published
While no date has been set, the Northern Ireland secretary has said he will be calling an election.
Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated that he was legally bound to call one after the deadline to restore devolution passed at 00:01 BT on Friday.
Mr Harris said he would give more information next week about when people would be heading to the polls.
So what do potential voters here think? BBC News NI has been to St George's Market in Belfast gauge voter reaction.
'I'm absolutely disgusted'
Susan Gillespie has a stall in St George's Market.
She has strong views on the prospect of another election.
"I'm absolutely disgusted, actually furious is the word, because as a small independent trader, no decisions are being made and that impacts the economy and people like me.
"Just speaking to different customers, people are really fed up and angry about what's going on, something needs to be done."
Despite her frustrations, she still plans to vote, whenever an election date is set.
"I voted last time and I'll be voting this time, but I'll be voting tactically.
"I think people on both sides of the communities are angry and are wondering how are we going to change this? But people need to do that with their vote."
'We need the youth vote'
Conor McCrorie is a 30-year-old mushroom farmer from Bangor, County Down.
"I think we need a responsible government right now to deal with the cost-of-living crisis that we're facing and we need politicians to put their heads together to help solve things."
He believes it's important for young people to get out and vote.
"I always vote and I think everyone should vote, especially those of a younger generation because until the youth votes comes out, very little will change."
'No sense of compromise'
Clara Cromie is 22 and sells crepes in St George's Market.
She feels disillusioned by politics in Northern Ireland.
"While I understand there needs to be an election, I don't think it's going to fix anything, because obviously the government has collapsed in Northern Ireland before and it feels like it might keep happening."
Although no date was set on Friday, she too still plans to vote.
"I don't want to waste my vote because so much had to be done for women to get the vote.
"So I will always vote, even if I don't necessarily think my vote will do anything, the problem is there is no sense of compromise between all sides."
'People can't heat their homes'
Alan Coffey is a fishmonger from Portavogie.
"To be honest I think it's time politicians here got their act together because you have people who don't even have money for food and we've no government."
He is on the fence about voting this time round.
"The thing is, I know I probably should vote, but it won't take much to persuade me the other way and stay at home.
"Those folk up on the hill at Stormont, they're getting a good week's wages every week - they still have money to go out for a meal - whereas other people are sitting at home and can't heat their home."
'I've never voted'
Zella Morrow from is 21 years old and lives in Carrickfergus.
"I've never voted before and probably won't this time either.
"I don't think it will really make a difference, because they're just going to mess about anyway.
"I just feel that it doesn't really seem to matter really who we vote into Stormont, because honestly the politicians will do what they want to anyway."
'I'm conflicted'
Lucy Geraghty, is a 22-year-old politics student from Belfast.
"In terms of elections here, I always feel conflicted because there's a lot of religion in politics and that always feels problematic.
"People can sometimes vote based on what side of the fence they're on and what religion they are, rather than political policy."
She plans to vote when an election is called, but is still deciding who for.
"To be honest at this stage I don't have a clue who I am going to vote for, I need to weigh it all up.
"It is frustrating because it almost feels like my vote doesn't have a lot of power because we don't even know if they'll form a government, but I'll still vote."