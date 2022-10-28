Antrim: Third man arrested after Liam Christie killing
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim town.
Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times in his home on the Ballycraigy estate.
A 43-year-old man was arrested by police in Antrim on suspicion of murder and firearms offences on Friday.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder and has appeared a court. A 43-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday was released on bail.
Mr Christie was shot at close range last Thursday in a house he had been living in for a number of weeks.
His body was found in his home after neighbours raised the alarm.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said the investigation was ongoing and appealed to the public for information.
Police are interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 07:00 BST Wednesday 19 October and 12:00 on Thursday 20 October.